Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.24. Mexco Energy shares last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 8,536 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $33.50 million, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.