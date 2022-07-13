M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Given New GBX 195 Price Target at Barclays

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 226 ($2.69) to GBX 195 ($2.32) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MGPUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 240 ($2.85) to GBX 230 ($2.74) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of M&G to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of M&G from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.74) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of M&G to a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M&G from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.56) to GBX 250 ($2.97) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGPUF remained flat at $$2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday. M&G has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

