MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Down 99.9% in June

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 183,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,175,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MGT Capital Investments stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,953. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. MGT Capital Investments has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

MGT Capital Investments, Inc, a cryptocurrency mining company, mines and sells bitcoins. As of March 31, 2022, the Company owned 430 Antminer S17 pro bitcoin miners, as well as 35 Antminer S19 pro miners. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment.

