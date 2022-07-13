MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Down 99.9% in June

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 183,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,175,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MGT Capital Investments stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,953. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. MGT Capital Investments has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.
MGT Capital Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)
