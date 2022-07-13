Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 111.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,040 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

