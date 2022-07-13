Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Buys 12,230 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.
SHY stock opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.74. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.94 and a 1-year high of $86.34.
