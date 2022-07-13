Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $358,873,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,755 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,884,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,068 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,942,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,545 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,525 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS:EFV opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.