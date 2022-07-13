Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Has $957,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 152.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 57,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 443,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 182,824 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $54.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.