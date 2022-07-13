Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Invests $355,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.47.

ECL stock opened at $157.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.72. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

