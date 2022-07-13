Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Shares Down 9.1%

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). Approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 287,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.25.

Mobile Tornado Group

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications worldwide. It offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; PTT Security solution used for secure communications, which eliminates the risk of interception from third parties; and Push-To-Message, Push-To-Alert, and Push-To-Locate solutions.

