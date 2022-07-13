Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.82. 5,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 150,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Several research firms have recently commented on MODD. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Modular Medical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Modular Medical in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Modular Medical alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93.

Modular Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Modular Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modular Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.