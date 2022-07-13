Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.36

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 5026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

MNTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum raised Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.50% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $116.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.