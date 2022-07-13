Monetha (MTH) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $82,412.00

Monetha (MTH) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Monetha has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $82,412.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monetha has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monetha Coin Profile

MTH is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

