MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 14,800.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded MonotaRO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

MonotaRO stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.36. 31,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,810. MonotaRO has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.35.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

