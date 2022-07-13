Mooncoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MOON)

Mooncoin (MOON) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded flat against the dollar. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00027192 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00244370 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000962 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000774 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

