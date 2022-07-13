Morgan Stanley Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €64.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) received a €64.00 ($64.00) price target from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.02% from the company’s current price.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($59.00) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays set a €44.00 ($44.00) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($65.00) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($55.00) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €45.00 ($45.00) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of ETR HEI traded up €1.07 ($1.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €47.40 ($47.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €43.40 ($43.40) and a 12-month high of €76.98 ($76.98). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €51.11 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

