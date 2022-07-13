Morgan Stanley Trims Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Target Price to $35.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.69% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.70 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.20) to €8.80 ($8.80) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.64.
TS stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 8.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tenaris Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenaris (TS)
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.