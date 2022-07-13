Morgan Stanley Trims Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Target Price to $35.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.70 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.20) to €8.80 ($8.80) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

TS stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Tenaris had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Tenaris will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 8.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

