MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.50

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 8664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MP. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Connie K. Duckworth bought 15,200 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.37 per share, with a total value of $583,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $678,535.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,266,639.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,824,406.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 535,289 shares of company stock valued at $21,550,078. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth $481,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 16.3% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 59,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 349.3% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

