MXC Price Tops $0.0753 (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 13th. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0753 or 0.00000382 BTC on exchanges. MXC has a total market cap of $199.00 million and $8.08 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MXC has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.94 or 0.00436374 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000182 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000687 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.03 or 0.02076942 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005533 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About MXC

MXC is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

