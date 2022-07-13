N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.50

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 32.50 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 25.23 ($0.30). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 25.90 ($0.31), with a volume of 177,395 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

The stock has a market cap of £116.27 million and a PE ratio of 650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.69, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.45.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentials brands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

