NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

NYSE NC opened at $40.17 on Friday. NACCO Industries has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of $294.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.03.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $55.02 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NACCO Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

