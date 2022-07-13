National Bank Financial Cuts Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to C$80.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.78.

RCI traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,625. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.57. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

