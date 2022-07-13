National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $70.57

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.57 and traded as low as $66.57. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $66.80, with a volume of 9,997 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTIOF shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.27.

The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day moving average is $75.10.

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.73%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.721 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

About National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

