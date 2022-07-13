Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Acquires 27,573 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,573 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.0% of Nauset Wealth Management. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.39.

