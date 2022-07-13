Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Acquires New Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $96.51 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $197.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.64.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

