Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Acquires Shares of 1,200 Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMAT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 341.5% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $51.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average is $47.07.

