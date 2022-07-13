Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Invests $69,000 in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 47.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,787 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.5% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 101,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 155,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 412.5% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. TheStreet downgraded Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,960. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

