Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Invests $83,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 27.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 60.6% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 555,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,151,000 after acquiring an additional 28,719 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $115.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.37 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.29.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

