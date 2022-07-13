Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Makes New Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

