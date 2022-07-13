Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Takes $130,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $139.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.05. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 108.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

