Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Trims Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Atlassian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Atlassian by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $371.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.88.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $192.67 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

