nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Down to $31.81

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.81, but opened at $30.44. nCino shares last traded at $30.54, with a volume of 3,709 shares changing hands.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.76.

The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.64.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $146,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at $794,758.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 25,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $890,094.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,055,364.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,055 shares of company stock valued at $5,419,491 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in nCino by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000.

About nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

