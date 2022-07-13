NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives $46.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. TheStreet cut shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get NCR alerts:

NYSE:NCR opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.73 and a beta of 1.57. NCR has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $46.73.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. NCR had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 26.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NCR will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NCR by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About NCR (Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.