Neil England Acquires 20,000 Shares of Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM) Stock

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating) insider Neil England acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($27,830.64).
Shares of AUGM opened at GBX 108 ($1.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.42. Augmentum Fintech PLC has a one year low of GBX 84 ($1.00) and a one year high of GBX 174.50 ($2.08). The company has a market cap of £193.56 million and a PE ratio of 308.57.
