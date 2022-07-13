Neil England Acquires 20,000 Shares of Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM) Stock

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating) insider Neil England acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($27,830.64).

Shares of AUGM opened at GBX 108 ($1.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.42. Augmentum Fintech PLC has a one year low of GBX 84 ($1.00) and a one year high of GBX 174.50 ($2.08). The company has a market cap of £193.56 million and a PE ratio of 308.57.

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

