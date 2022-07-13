Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.91

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.91 and last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 3103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Neogen in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.
The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48.
About Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.
