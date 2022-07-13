NestEGG Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $40.00 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded down 60.2% against the US dollar. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a market capitalization of $9,069.96 and approximately $40.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00137708 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008704 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000820 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About NestEGG Coin

EGG is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . NestEGG Coin’s official website is www.nesteggcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

