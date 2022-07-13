Netrum Price Tops $0.0209 on Exchanges (NTR)

Netrum (NTR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Netrum has a total market capitalization of $44,805.59 and $77.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Netrum has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000495 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum Profile

Netrum is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Netrum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

