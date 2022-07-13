Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

NRO opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $5.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.