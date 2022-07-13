Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.
NRO opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $5.30.
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
