New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Macquarie cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. CLSA upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $71.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $614.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 708.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 161,003 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,672,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,828,000 after buying an additional 300,151 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Shah Capital Management increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 8,329,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,491,000 after buying an additional 3,629,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 37,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares during the period.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

