New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Shares Down 1.6%

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 123 ($1.46). 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.49).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 133.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.56.

New Star Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:NSI)

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

