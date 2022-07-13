Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Shares Down 4.2%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $12.89. Approximately 54,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 92,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Newcrest Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $27.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.

