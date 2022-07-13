Newscrypto (NWC) Price Reaches $0.0673 on Exchanges

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $10.13 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0673 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

