Newscrypto One Day Volume Tops $3.67 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $10.12 million and $3.67 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

