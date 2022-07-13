NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the June 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NEXNF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,122. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. NEXE Innovations has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.95.
NEXE Innovations Company Profile
