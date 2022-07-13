NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the June 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NEXNF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,122. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. NEXE Innovations has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.95.

Get NEXE Innovations alerts:

NEXE Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.