NextDAO (NAX) Market Cap Reaches $633,343.35

NextDAO (NAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. NextDAO has a market cap of $633,343.35 and $507,355.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NextDAO has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00098456 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,309.72 or 1.00039012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,386,459,849 coins and its circulating supply is 2,346,227,740 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

