NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Major Shareholder Acquires $286,931.45 in Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) major shareholder Timothy M. Presutti purchased 120,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $286,931.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,564,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,028,918.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ NN traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. 1,148,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,438. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. NextNav Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $15.32.
Several research firms recently commented on NN. B. Riley cut their price target on NextNav from $17.00 to $14.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on NextNav from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.
