NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Major Shareholder Acquires $286,931.45 in Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) major shareholder Timothy M. Presutti purchased 120,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $286,931.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,564,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,028,918.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ NN traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. 1,148,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,438. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. NextNav Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $15.32.

Several research firms recently commented on NN. B. Riley cut their price target on NextNav from $17.00 to $14.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on NextNav from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextNav by 173.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextNav during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextNav during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextNav during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NextNav by 189.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

