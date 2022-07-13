Nkcfo LLC Acquires New Holdings in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 27,984,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,449,000 after purchasing an additional 967,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

AerSale stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,999. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.06. AerSale Co. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $833.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.40.

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.31. AerSale had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $122.81 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AerSale Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

