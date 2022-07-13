Nkcfo LLC Invests $101,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.50. 9,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,665. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $186.61 and a 52-week high of $339.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.03.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,598,096.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,504 shares of company stock valued at $27,274,259. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

