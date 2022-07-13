Nkcfo LLC Invests $130,000 in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.60.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.84.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

