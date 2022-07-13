Nkcfo LLC Invests $3.41 Million in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,000. J. M. Smucker accounts for 1.1% of Nkcfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.27.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.98. 20,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $146.74. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.62.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

