Nkcfo LLC Invests $306,000 in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 67,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Transocean news, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,636,646 shares in the company, valued at $309,887,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,017,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,557,533. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Transocean stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. 616,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,259,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.13 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

RIG has been the topic of several research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

